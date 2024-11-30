Brynley “Bryn” Eliza Kropnick, of East Lampeter Township, was fatally injured in a vehicle accident at the U.S. Route 22/322 interchange with Interstate 81 on Friday, Nov. 8, around 6:15 p.m., according to the Dauphin County Coroner's Office. Her manner of death was ruled accidental after an autopsy on Nov. 12.

Her family and community are mourning the loss of the 4-year-old, who was described as a “true princess” who lit up every room she entered.

Bryn was a student at Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster, where she was known for her passion for learning and vibrant personality. Born in Hershey, she loved dressing up with matching accessories, performing gymnastics, and cooking in her toy kitchen. Her family fondly recalled her love for animals, watering the garden, and her favorite treat—chocolate ice cream with sprinkles.

“She always lit up the room with her sweet, precious self,” her family wrote in an obituary shared through Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home.

Her father, Michael Kropnick, shared an emotional tribute to his daughter on Facebook, writing:

“I don’t post on here and I don’t know how to put this into words. My daughter, my life, Brynley, passed away on Friday. I can’t put into words how I am feeling. Everyone that knows me on here knows how much Brynley meant to me. I can’t talk on the phone; please don’t call me. I love you Brynley. Daddy will still always be here for you for the rest of my life. I love you.”

A memorial for Brynley was held on Nov. 16 in Willow Street, and a casual celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spring Mill Ballroom in Conshohocken. Guests are encouraged to dress "comfy," as Brynley would have said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Jasmine Goldband to support the family has raised $13,392 from 138 donors, surpassing its $10,000 goal, as of Saturday, Nov. 30.

“Donated funds will go to a memorial in her memory. Jumping and performing gymnastics kept everyone around her smiling. She loved animals, cooking in her ‘kitchen,’ and watering the garden,” Goldband wrote on the fundraiser page.

Harrisburg police say the crash remains under investigation and ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact the department at 717-558-6900.

