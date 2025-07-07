3 Killed, 10 Shot Including Teens, Kids In South Philly Gun Battle: ‘Coward Stuff,’ Police Say

“This is coward stuff,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said from the crime scene. “Individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars. Children out here. This is coward, wanna-be thug stuff.”

It happened around 1:05 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street, where a crowd of about 40 people had gathered, Bethel said. Moments later, gunfire erupted.

At least three young men were killed:

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

Another nine people — ages 15 to 24 — were wounded:

A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and ankle.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left arm.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the elbow, thigh, and calf.

A 15-year-old girl was shot, though the wound location is unknown.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm.

An 18-year-old man was also shot, but the wound location is unclear.

A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the head and is in critical condition after being transferred from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to UPenn.

Another victim was also treated at CHOP for injuries from falling while running for cover.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved. “We believe there was probably an exchange of gunfire,” Bethel said. “But who was exchanging — we will be going through that process now.”

One suspect has been arrested. The scene has since been secured, and homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police.

