25-Year-Old Microbiologist Shot Dead On PA Sidewalk; Boyfriend Charged With Murder: DA

Alyssa Rose Wiest, a Quality Control Microbiologist at GSK, was found face-down with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso on the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue around 12:25 a.m., according to West Conshohocken Police and District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Officers administered first aid before she was rushed to Lankenau Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Wiest, a graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in biological sciences and a minor in psychology, lived just a few doors down at 226 Moorehead Avenue. Police found her front door ajar, and blood stained the sidewalk leading from her home to where her body was found.

Neighbors told police that a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was usually at her residence, was missing. They also reported that her boyfriend, 26-year-old Michael Dutkiewicz of Warminster, stayed with her frequently.

Two nearby witnesses told investigators they heard a woman scream, followed by gunfire. One neighbor said they saw a silver pickup reverse out of Wiest’s driveway and flee at high speed after the shots were fired. Another observed the truck parked at her home and Dutkiewicz standing outside moments after the gunfire. That witness watched him leave, leaving Wiest’s front door ajar.

Surveillance footage recovered from the scene showed the truck at 226 Moorehead Avenue before the shooting and gone afterward. License plate reader data confirmed the vehicle left the area and passed through several intersections in Conshohocken within minutes of the incident, with its final sighting around 12:50 a.m. in Abington.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Wiest’s home and found five fired projectiles, an iPad struck by a bullet, a suitcase containing men's clothing outside the home, a cellphone at the base of the stairs, and an empty firearm holster on the living room couch. There were no spent shell casings recovered, indicating the possible use of a revolver.

One bullet was recovered from a rear bedroom on the second floor, another at the bottom of the stairs, one from Wiest’s body, and two from the sidewalk near where she collapsed several homes away. The bullet trajectories suggested Wiest fled from the second floor to the sidewalk while being shot at.

Dutkiewicz did not legally own a gun. Wiest, however, had purchased a .38 caliber Ruger revolver in 2020. It is believed the murder weapon may have been that revolver, though the firearm had not been recovered at the time of the affidavit.

Dutkiewicz’s mother, Kathleen, later contacted police saying her son wanted to turn himself in. She initially agreed to bring him directly to the station, but later told authorities they turned around to retrieve the weapon. She stated Michael was "in shock" and would arrive with the weapon by 11 a.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner ruled Wiest's death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Wiest had worked at GSK since 2022, with expertise in Good Manufacturing Practice and laboratory science. In addition to her work as a microbiologist, she was a member of Psi Chi, the international psychology honor society. She also worked at Roman Delight since 2017 and held positions at Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Grand View Hospital. Earlier in her life, she served as a student ambassador with People to People International, traveling abroad on humanitarian missions.

Dutkiewicz turned himself in later that day and is charged with:

First-degree murder

Third-degree murder

Possessing an instrument of crime

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Henry J. Schireson and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27 before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly-Rebar.

