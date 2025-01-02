$20K Reward Offered After Fatal Broad Daylight Shooting In Philadelphia: Police

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at 10:19 a.m. on the 1800 block of Wakeling Street in the city’s 15th District, police said.

They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds across his body, according to authorities.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m., officials detailed in a release.

The crime scene remains active. No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.