2 Men Killed, Another Critical After Flames Rip Through Rowhome: Philly Fire Dept.

Firefighters rushed to the corner of South 8th and Salter streets in Bella Vista around 2:12 a.m., where heavy flames engulfed the second floor of a three-story apartment building, Deputy Fire Commissioner Gustav Baumann said.

Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 11 was first on scene and reported intense smoke and fire. Firefighters launched a full “all-hands” response and rescued three men trapped inside, officials said.

Witnesses told authorities people were seen hanging from windows moments after the fire broke out. First responders performed CPR on the victims before rushing them to Jefferson University Hospital.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. A 40-year-old man remains in critical condition.

The blaze was placed under control shortly after 3 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. No working smoke detectors were found in the home, fire officials said.

“Our firefighters are struggling right now,” Baumann said. “They did a wonderful job on scene, but they're also part of the community that they serve too.”

