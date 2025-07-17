Partly Cloudy 90°

$1.8M In Ketamine Headed To Florida—130 Pounds Seized In Philadelphia: CBP

Customs officers in Philadelphia just stopped another massive shipment of ketamine — just weeks after intercepting a $1.5 million load hidden in toys, picture frames, and fishing rods.

In the last six weeks, Philadelphia CBP officers seized seven shipments that contained about 130 pounds of dangerous ketamine.

 Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
 Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
CBP officers intercepted more ketamine, an animal anesthetic being used by sexual predators to incapacitate victims.

 Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
CBP officers hooked nearly 28 pounds of ketamine in a shipment manifested as fishing rods.

 Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
CBP officers weren't playing around after they found nine pounds of ketamine inside a box of toys.

 Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
Zak Failla
Read More Stories

The latest bust came in two separate seizures in early July at the Port of Philadelphia, the agency announced Thursday, July 17.

On July 5, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said officers inspected a shipment from France labeled as an “industrial air filter HEPA air filter.” 

Inside, they found more than 46 pounds of ketamine, concealed in hidden packaging.

Just days later on July 9, officers intercepted a second shipment from Germany, marked as a “Mercedes E class headlight right W2.” That one contained another 26 pounds, 11 ounces of ketamine.

“In each shipment, CBP officers discovered a white, crystalline substance concealed inside other packaging,” officials said.

“Officers tested the substance using a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the substance as ketamine hydrochloride.”

Both shipments were destined for addresses in Broward County, Florida, CBP said.

Last month, Philadelphia officers seized 57 pounds of ketamine shipped in five packages from Germany and the Netherlands, hidden in vacuum-sealed bags, fishing rods, toys, and picture frames — also en route to South Florida.

In total, authorities have now seized about 130 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride in just six weeks — $1.8 million worth of drugs that never reached the streets, according to CBP.

“Ketamine is a very dangerous anesthetic that can seriously harm abusers and unsuspecting victims,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.

“So it’s an illicit drug that Customs and Border Protection officers take immense pleasure at intercepting before it can reach our communities.”

“CBP remains committed to combatting drug trafficking organizations by seizing their poisonous shipments at our nation’s ports of entry.”

According to the DEA, ketamine hydrochloride is a Schedule III controlled substance. It is used legally in both human and veterinary medicine for sedation and pain relief, but is commonly abused for its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects.

CBP noted that ketamine is often cut with other drugs like ecstasy, and is frequently associated with raves and club culture. It can be snorted, smoked, or mixed in drinks, and is known by street names like Special K, Donkey Dust, and Cat Killer.

It also carries a more nefarious risk.

“Ketamine has been used by sexual predators to incapacitate their victims during sexual assaults,” CBP noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

