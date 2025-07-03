$1.5M Drug Bust: 57 Pounds Of Ketamine Found In Toys, Frames At Philly Port

US Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 57 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride, a dangerous anesthetic often abused at raves and by sexual predators, during multiple parcel inspections in late June, the agency announced on Thursday, July 3.

The drugs, which had a street value of about $1.5 million, were being smuggled from Europe to South Florida, hidden inside fishing rods, toys, picture frames, and other everyday items.

On June 21, CBP officers at the Philadelphia port inspected a package from the Netherlands labeled as “fishing rods” en route to Miami.

Instead, they found six small plastic buckets containing nearly 28 pounds of ketamine, officials said.

Days later, officers seized four more parcels from Germany, each destined for separate addresses in Broward County, Florida.

The drugs were hidden in vacuum-sealed bags tucked into boxes meant to contain toys and picture frames.

All five packages tested positive for ketamine hydrochloride, a Schedule III controlled substance, according to CBP.

“Ketamine is a very dangerous anesthetic that can seriously harm abusers and unsuspecting victims,” Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., the CBP Area Port Director in Philadelphia said.

“It’s an illicit drug that Customs and Border Protection officers take immense pleasure at intercepting before it can reach our communities.”

According to the DEA, ketamine — also known on the street as Special K, Donkey Dust, and Cat Killer — is used medically in humans and animals to induce sedation and pain relief.

But unprescribed, it is abused for its hallucinogenic effects, often at parties or clubs. It’s also been used by sexual predators to incapacitate victims.

CBP said the investigation is ongoing.

