12-Year-Old Nashon Thomas Fatally Shot In Bed By Brother, 14, In PA: Police

A 14-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 12-year-old brother, Nashon Thomas, Philadelphia Police announced on Thursday, May 22.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Brooklyn Street just after 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, for reports of a shooting. They found Nashon suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, lying in bed.

He was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by paramedics, where he died at 9:42 p.m.

The weapon believed to have been used was recovered at the scene, and both the 14-year-old and the children's mother were brought in for questioning, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small confirmed the mother, who is in her late 30s, was the only adult home at the time of the shooting. Three additional children—reportedly as young as 3 or 4—were also present inside the house.

"Right now, we're going to try to determine why this gun was in the house and who the gun belongs to," Small said.

The teen suspect remains in custody and is being processed by homicide detectives. Charges are expected, though the exact details have not yet been released. Their mother is not facing charges at this time.

