Vehicle Overturns Into Mountville Home, Trapping Two: Fire Officials

The Mountville Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched to the crash around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, along with Squad 7-1, Engine 7-2, and Duty Officer Assistant Chief Duquin, who responded with 10 crew members, according to the fire company.

The vehicle had overturned and crashed into the residence, leaving two occupants trapped inside, officials said. Rescue crews, including Columbia Borough Fire Department’s Rescue 80, worked swiftly, extricating both occupants within 13 minutes of their arrival, the fire company detailed.

Patriot-St. Denis Towing and Transport removed the vehicle from the scene and repositioned a displaced boulder to its original location, authorities added.

A Duty Officer from Rescue Task Force 36 evaluated the structural integrity of the house following the incident. No injuries to the occupants or responding personnel were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia and receive free news updates.