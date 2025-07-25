A Few Clouds 84°

SUV Nearly Hits Children In Columbia Crosswalk; Police Seek Driver

A red Toyota SUV barreled through a crosswalk as young children were walking across a Columbia street, police announced on Friday, July 25.

The SUV that pulled through a crosswalk with children in it. 

 Photo Credit: Columbia Borough of Police
The SUV that plowed through an intersection full of children. 

 Photo Credit: Columbia Borough of Police
Jillian Pikora
The vehicle drove through the intersection of Fourth and Locust streets in Columbia, Lancaster County around 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, while two adults and several children were crossing the road, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department.

The driver’s actions “placed the pedestrians’ safety at risk,” police said in the release.

Have information? Contact Columbia Borough PD at 717-684-7735 or email drumr@columbiapd.org to assist with identifying the driver or the SUV.

