SUV Nearly Hits Children In Columbia Crosswalk; Police Seek Driver

The vehicle drove through the intersection of Fourth and Locust streets in Columbia, Lancaster County around 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, while two adults and several children were crossing the road, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department.

The driver’s actions “placed the pedestrians’ safety at risk,” police said in the release.

Have information? Contact Columbia Borough PD at 717-684-7735 or email drumr@columbiapd.org to assist with identifying the driver or the SUV.

