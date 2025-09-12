'Stupid Kid' Who Shot Columbia Home With Child Inside Sentenced: DA

Caelan Natrell Brown, 19, pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to his role in the Nov. 1, 2024, shooting on the 400 block of Avenue K in Columbia Borough. He admitted to criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and several firearm offenses, including possession of a weapon with an altered serial number.

Brown was not the shooter, but prosecutors say he was armed and present when one of his co-defendants opened fire on the occupied home. Three people — including a juvenile — were inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

Following the shooting, Brown and two others ran into a nearby home on South Fourth Street. Witnesses saw them change clothes and hide two handguns in the kitchen ceiling, according to police. Officers later recovered both guns and the discarded clothing behind a couch.

Brown told authorities the group had gone to the home to recover his stolen phone after a fight earlier that day. He admitted arming himself and said he didn’t think anyone would actually shoot.

During sentencing, Judge David Ashworth told Brown he could use his time in prison to change — or choose a darker path. “It’s up to you at this point,” the judge said.

Brown's defense attorney said his client was simply a “stupid kid” who made a dangerous mistake. Brown echoed that sentiment in court and accepted responsibility.

His co-defendants — J’Vian Lazae Mendez-Gonzalez and Isaiah Jose Diaz — were also charged in the case.

The investigation was led by Columbia Borough Police Officer Brent Smith and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp.

