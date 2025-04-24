Fair 77°

Serial Flasher Strikes Again, Columbia Borough Police Say

A Columbia man with a disturbing history of indecent exposure is accused of trespassing onto private property and flashing himself in broad daylight, police announced on Wednesday, April 24.

Quentin Everet Chambers

Photo Credit: Columbia Borough of Police
Jillian Pikora
Quentin Everet Chambers, 29, allegedly entered a property in the 500 block of Cherry Street around 1:23 p.m. on Monday, April 15, and exposed himself, according to Columbia Borough Police.

This is not Chambers’ first time facing such allegations.

Records show Chambers has a pattern of indecent behavior in public spaces—he’s previously faced two separate Indecent Exposure charges in 2021 and 2022 in Lancaster County. Both cases were transferred to the Court of Common Pleas, with bail set at $5,000 each time.

In addition to his history of indecent exposure, Chambers has also pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Defiant Trespass, and even a felony Aggravated Assault charge against a designated individual.

The April 2025 incident triggered a fresh set of charges for Indecent Exposure and Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, filed by responding officers.

