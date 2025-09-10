Overcast 67°

Librado Ortiz-Caban Found With Pistol After Shots Fired: PD

A man was taken into custody after police spotted him holding a pistol following a shots fired call in Columbia, authorities announced on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, according to a release.

Several people in the area told officers they heard a gunshot. A short time later, an officer saw a man holding a pistol in the street.

The man was identified as Librado Ortiz-Caban, 65, of Columbia. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Ortiz-Caban was charged with Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Defiant Trespass, police detailed.

He was transported to Lancaster Central Booking for arraignment on the charges, according to authorities.

