Julien E. Murrey, 21, is wanted for Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Simple Assault after an alleged attack on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, on the 300 block of Dicken Drive, police said.

The victim reported being in a park when three figures dressed in black hooded clothing approached, according to the criminal complaint. One of the individuals, identified as Murrey, wore a ski mask and displayed “aggressive body language,” the release stated.

The victim placed a bag containing a Glock 19 handgun on a nearby bench. Murrey allegedly tackled the victim, punching them, biting them multiple times, and scratching them, tearing their clothing. During the struggle, the ski mask came off, allowing the victim to identify Murrey, investigators said.

Murrey reportedly instructed one of his accomplices to shoot the victim, causing them to flee to their bag, where they found the Glock 19 was missing. One of the suspects allegedly said, “You have a nice gun,” before fleeing the scene with the firearm, police said.

A warrant for Murrey’s arrest was issued on Dec. 30, 2024, by District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle. Murrey remains at large, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information on Murrey’s whereabouts is urged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

