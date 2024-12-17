Hooded Shooter In Crocs Sought After Columbia Borough Shooting: Police

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Avenue H at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Responding officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Their current condition has not been released.

Investigators have since gathered surveillance footage showing the suspected shooter fleeing the area immediately after the incident, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark jogger-style pants, and gray croc-style sandals, according to the release.

Police continue to review additional surveillance footage, process evidence, and interview witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the suspect is urged to contact Columbia Borough Police Detective Matt Leddy or the on-duty patrol supervisor at 717-684-7735.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia and receive free news updates.