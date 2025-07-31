Estiven Alvarez has not been seen or heard from since mid-July, according to police. Reports indicate he was last spotted in Columbia Borough, though he is known to frequent both Lancaster and York counties.

Authorities said Alvarez was officially listed as a missing person after loved ones were unable to reach him for approximately two weeks.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

