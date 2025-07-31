Mostly Cloudy 83°

Estiven Alvarez Missing For 2 Weeks In Columbia: Police

A Columbia man has been missing for two weeks, the Columbia Borough Police Department announced on Thursday, July 31.

Estiven Alvarez has been missing for two weeks in Columbia, authorities say. Police are asking for help locating him.

 Photo Credit: Columbia Borough of Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Estiven Alvarez has not been seen or heard from since mid-July, according to police. Reports indicate he was last spotted in Columbia Borough, though he is known to frequent both Lancaster and York counties.

Authorities said Alvarez was officially listed as a missing person after loved ones were unable to reach him for approximately two weeks.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

