Christian H. Geib, V., 35, was found hunched over the wheel of his vehicle at West Main Street and South Market Avenue on Nov. 2, 2024, Mount Joy police said. Officers were called to the scene after the car had reportedly been parked at the intersection for 20 minutes without moving.

When police blocked the vehicle and approached, Geib reportedly hit the gas, causing his car to collide with the patrol car. Officers said he appeared incoherent and disoriented and later admitted to using drugs before operating the vehicle.

Laboratory testing of Geib’s blood returned positive results for several drugs, police said. He was charged with two counts of Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as the following offenses:

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Combination of Drugs

Driving While Operating Privileges Suspended or Revoked

Careless Driving

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance

The incident remains under investigation, with no injuries reported.

Geib's court date is set before Judge David L. Ashworth on January 9, 2025, court records show.

