Antonio Cueto, 41, called Lancaster County Wide Communications on Friday, Jan. 3, to report his actions and later turned himself over to Columbia Borough police, authorities said.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

During an interview with officers, Cueto admitted to exposing himself to the girl, masturbating in front of her twice—once ejaculating—and touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions, police said.

According to investigators, Cueto confessed to rubbing his exposed penis along the girl’s vagina, making her touch it, and touching her vagina and rectum while erect. All of the incidents took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, when Cueto was the child’s sole caretaker, the police detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

The crimes occurred in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, police said.

Cueto has been charged with multiple felonies, including indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to court documents.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever at 7:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Cueto is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $75,000, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14.

