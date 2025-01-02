Alex Fitzgibbon, 34, a Mount Joy native, died from multiple traumatic injuries after the incident near the tracks on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy on Thursday, Jan. 2.

In 2019, Fitzgibbon was convicted of charges stemming from an attempted break-in at the Humane League of Lancaster County. He broke a window, fled the scene, and later stole a car from a nearby business, police explained. He was arrested in the stolen vehicle by Northwest Regional police.

Instead of serving a traditional sentence, Fitzgibbon participated in Lancaster County’s Mental Health Court program, according to court records. The program aims to rehabilitate offenders with serious mental health conditions, as detailed on the County's website. The program requires intensive supervision, treatment, and compliance with strict conditions over 12 to 18 months.

At the time of the attempted break-in, Humane League staff expressed concern for the animals’ safety. “When we got the call that there was actually glass broken, and that there was somebody here trying to get in, it was super concerning, especially for the animals,” Leann Quire told me while reporting for WGAL.

Fitzgibbon’s death remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

