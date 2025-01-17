Kevon Darden, 25, of Ambler, was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 12 to address staffing shortages in the Collingdale Police Department, borough officials said. By Thursday, Jan. 16, he was terminated after charges including simple assault, harassment, and terroristic threats were filed against him in connection to the April 2023 incident, police said.

The road rage occurred on April 5, 2023, on I-476 in Marple Township, according to an affidavit. Darden, driving a bright blue Dodge Charger without a license plate, allegedly cut off a dump truck, brake-checked it, and pointed a black handgun at the driver, police said.

The dump truck driver told police he heard a loud bang, believed to be a gunshot, and felt threatened, the affidavit states. That same day, Darden contacted the driver’s employer to complain about the incident and later met a Pennsylvania State Police trooper at the company’s yard, police said.

Darden, who was employed as a Cheyney University police officer at the time, allowed police to search his vehicle and test him for gunshot residue, police said. His department-issued Glock 17 and cell phone were seized during the investigation.

Darden underwent two background checks prior to being sworn in, both of which came back clear, Collingdale Borough Manager Michael Robinson told NBC. Daily Voice has reached out to Robinson for more details.

Darden has denied the allegations and said he plans to seek legal counsel to fight the charges.

Collingdale’s police department, which had 16 officers last year, is now down to just five, officials said.

