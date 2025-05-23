Motorcyclist Killed After Sliding Into Box Truck On I-476 In Delaware County: PA State Police

The crash happened near mile marker 12.3 in Radnor Township around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer.

The investigation found that the motorcycle was heading northbound, weaving through traffic in poor weather when the operator lost control and fell onto the roadway. The motorcyclist then slid across lanes and into the path of a white box truck traveling in the left lane.

The operator was struck and killed by the box truck, which continued northbound without stopping. A witness told investigators it was likely the driver of the truck didn’t see the motorcyclist or feel the impact, the release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities shut down the northbound lanes between exits 9 and 13 to conduct a crash reconstruction.

The box truck has not been identified.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist out of respect for the family.

