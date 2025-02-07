Jermil Boyer, 20, and Muhnir Bey-Stockton, 21, were arrested for their alleged roles in Randall’s killing on the unit block of High Street, Sharon Hill Borough Police said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and found a crime scene in the roadway, police said. A short distance away, in an alley, officers discovered 23-year-old Randall, of Philadelphia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators previously charged Safia Craig-Ash-Shaheed as the alleged driver of the getaway vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was apprehended on Monday, Dec. 20, 2022, and remains in custody at George Hill Correctional Facility awaiting trial.

After an extensive investigation, authorities formally charged Boyer and Bey-Stockton on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, before Judge Tami Forbes, who held all charges for court.

Sharon Hill detectives worked alongside the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit, Philadelphia Police Intelligence Units, and Pennsylvania State Police during the investigation.

