Jermil Boyer, Muhnir Bey-Stockton Killed Tymir Randall: PD

Two Philadelphia men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of Tymir Randall in Sharon Hill, authorities announced on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Jermil Boyer and Muhnir Bey-Stockton

 Photo Credit: Sharon Hill PD
Sharon Hill police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Sharon Hill Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Jermil Boyer, 20, and Muhnir Bey-Stockton, 21, were arrested for their alleged roles in Randall’s killing on the unit block of High Street, Sharon Hill Borough Police said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and found a crime scene in the roadway, police said. A short distance away, in an alley, officers discovered 23-year-old Randall, of Philadelphia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators previously charged Safia Craig-Ash-Shaheed as the alleged driver of the getaway vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was apprehended on Monday, Dec. 20, 2022, and remains in custody at George Hill Correctional Facility awaiting trial.

After an extensive investigation, authorities formally charged Boyer and Bey-Stockton on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, before Judge Tami Forbes, who held all charges for court.

Sharon Hill detectives worked alongside the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit, Philadelphia Police Intelligence Units, and Pennsylvania State Police during the investigation.

