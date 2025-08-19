Curtis Stewart, 35, was charged after a months-long investigation by the Delaware County Narcotics Task Force and Darby Township police, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a release.

Stewart sold fentanyl to undercover officers on five occasions between January and August 2025 at the Oak Tree Apartments in Darby Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

On Aug. 14, detectives executed search warrants at Stewart’s Marshall Avenue home in Collingdale and his vehicles, recovering large quantities of suspected narcotics, packaging materials, $93,000 in cash, and five guns — two of which were reported stolen.

Photos released by prosecutors show stacks of cash, dozens of baggies of suspected fentanyl, scales, pills, and multiple loaded firearms seized during the bust.

Stewart’s children were inside the home where the drugs and weapons were kept, authorities explained. He is now facing more than 51 counts, including felony narcotics distribution, firearms violations, theft, and seven counts of endangering the welfare of children.

“This defendant was selling deadly fentanyl and stockpiling firearms from the home he shared with his young children,” Stollsteimer said. “We look forward to holding him accountable in our courts.”

Stewart’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Benjamin Johns on Friday, Aug. 15, records show.

