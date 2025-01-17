Kevon Darden, 28, of Ambler, PA, faces charges after reportedly pointing a firearm at a dump truck driver on I-95 on April 5, 2023, according to an affidavit released by Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say the incident began at 8:58 a.m. on I-95 North near Mile Marker 8.0 in Ridley Township. A dump truck driver reported that the driver of a bright blue Dodge Charger with no license plate pointed a gun at him before continuing toward Philadelphia, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states that the victim later told police the incident escalated on I-476 South. The victim claimed that Darden cut him off, brake-checked him, and began taking pictures and videos of his truck.

The victim told police the situation worsened near Mile Marker 1.0 in Ridley Township. He alleged that Darden pointed a black handgun at him through a partially open car window. The victim said he then heard a loud bang, which he believed was a gunshot. The victim told police he felt threatened and scared.

Later that day, Darden reportedly called Carusone Construction in Philadelphia, where the victim worked, to report the truck driver as the aggressor. Police met Darden at the construction site, where he was identified as the driver of the Dodge Charger.

Darden, who had facial hair matching the victim's description of a younger Black male with facial hair, identified himself as a Cheyney University Police Officer, the affidavit says. Darden returned to the scene in his bright blue Dodge Charger with no registration plate and consented to a search of the vehicle as well as gunshot residue tests on himself and the car, police paperwork shows.

Darden's issued Glock 17 firearm was seized during the search. The weapon had one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in its 17-round magazine. Authorities also recovered one spent casing of FC Luger 9mm ammunition from the trunk of Darden's Charger.

Darden admitted to using his phone to take pictures and videos during the incident on the highway and showed officers the images and videos. However, he refused to consent to a full phone download, prompting authorities to seize his phone, police said. Darden denied using his firearm during the incident.

Many residents questioned why Darden was sworn in as a Collingdale officer, to which Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea responded:

PSP also put out a statement to the press regarding Darden's charges and the timing:

"In short, there was forensic evidence that was sent to the lab which took quite a while to process and receive which held up the case," Trooper Paul Holdefer said. "In addition, input was needed from the Delaware County District Attorney's office. When the final charges were approved by the DA, the Trooper filed the appropriate criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause. While not common, there are times and circumstances that delay the filing of charges. This appears to be one of those instances."

Darden was charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, weapon offenses, disordely conduct, harassment.

