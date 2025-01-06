Three Hospitalized, Including Child, After Serious Crash Into Tree In Upper Providence Township

The crash occurred around 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, when a silver 2011 Nissan Murano traveling westbound veered off the road and slammed into a tree near Chinaberry and Harvest Lanes, police said.

First responders arrived to find three occupants involved. Two were trapped inside the mangled SUV and required extrication, while one person had been ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators.

The driver was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A child riding in the back seat was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in serious condition. The front-seat passenger was taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews from multiple fire companies and ambulance services assisted at the scene, while fire police closed the roadway until approximately 3 a.m.

Upper Providence Township Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is urged to call (610) 933-7899.

