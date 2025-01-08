Fair 26°

Jay Crater, 17, Killed In Crash: $75K Raised In 1 Day

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $75,000 for the family of Jay Crater, a 17-year-old from Limerick who died after a tragic car crash in Upper Providence Township on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy Of GoFundMe "A Tribute to Jay Crater: Medical & Funeral Fund"/Heather Weikert Hungate
 Photo Credit: Upper Providence Township police
 Photo Credit: Courtesy Of GoFundMe "A Tribute to Jay Crater: Medical & Funeral Fund"/Heather Weikert Hungate
Jillian Pikora
Jay was critically injured when the 2011 Nissan Murano he was traveling in veered off Hopwood Road and collided with a tree, police said. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but his injuries were too severe.

Described as a compassionate and energetic teenager, Jay’s death has left his family, friends, and teammates heartbroken. His impact was evident as the fundraiser surpassed its initial goal in record time, with donations and messages of support pouring in from across the community.

“Jay was more than just a friend; he was the heart of our team,” wrote one contributor. “We’ll never forget his humor, kindness, and loyalty.”

The GoFundMe, organized by family friend Heather Weikert Hungate, is raising funds to cover medical and funeral expenses. Any additional money will support the family as they cope with the devastating loss.

“This unimaginable tragedy has touched everyone who knew Jay,” Hungate wrote on the campaign page. “Your support means the world to his family during this time of immense grief.”

The campaign continues to grow, with contributors sharing heartfelt tributes and memories of the teen. To donate or learn more, visit GoFundMe.

