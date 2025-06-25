Jayden Urban, 21, of Coatesville, had last been seen on Sunday, June 23. Authorities say his cell phone last pinged in the area of West Chester Road near Woodward Road in Coatesville.

A massive search followed, with Pennsylvania State Police, the Coatesville Police Department, search dogs, drones, and helicopters all deployed to scour the area. Aerial searches on Monday night came up empty, and efforts resumed early Tuesday morning amid dangerous heat conditions.

At some point Tuesday, Urban was found dead near the same area his phone had last pinged.

His family, including his mother Lisa Urban, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a public statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we share he was found deceased last evening in the area where his phone had last pinged,” the post reads. “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for Jayden’s family. They are asking for privacy as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Urban’s family had previously noted that he suffered from mental health challenges and pleaded with the public to help find him. They’ve now thanked the community for their overwhelming support, including shares, comments, and on-the-ground help during the search.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead,” the family wrote. “They simply wanted to let everyone who cared about Jayden know and thank you all for being there.”

The cause and manner of Jayden Urban’s death have not been released.

Daily Voice has received out to the family who is invited to share information with us by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Coatesville-Caln and receive free news updates.