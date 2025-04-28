Mark A. Moses, 49, was heading eastbound when he lost control for unknown reasons at mile marker 233.7 in Monroe Township around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 21, Pennsylvania State Police explained in a release.

The truck veered off the highway, struck a guardrail several times, and continued up an embankment for about 100 feet before returning to the roadway, overturning, and landing on its roof, according to troopers.

Moses was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office ruled his death accidental, citing multiple traumatic injuries.

The crash left debris scattered across the right shoulder and both eastbound lanes, forcing temporary closures of both directions of the Turnpike.

Moses, a public servant, firefighter, musician, and devoted father, leaves behind two teenage children, Samantha and Brandon, who are both in high school and preparing for college, his family said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Samantha and Brandon’s education following the sudden loss of their father.

"Our family suffered a tragedy. We lost our brother, son, uncle, friend, and most sadly a father to a horrific accident," organizers Arlene Moses and Walter Moses wrote. "We are asking for any help you would like to give to make sure they will have the resources they need to further their education and make their father proud."

