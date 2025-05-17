Crowd Looks On As Man Is Stabbed Dead On Coatesville Street: Cops

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville at 11:51 p.m., according to Coatesville Police Detective Cpl. Joseph Thompson.

The victim, identified as Stephen Johnson, 45, of Coatesville, was found with a single stab wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Thompson said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“There were several people outside in this area when the stabbing occurred,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the stabbing is urged to call Coatesville detectives at 610-384-2300, or the Chester County District Attorney’s Office Detective Unit at 610-344-6801.

