'Ambush-Style' Backyard Stabbing Leaves Alex Camacho Dead In Coatesville, Five Charged: DA

A group of young men and a teenager are facing murder charges after a brutal ambush-style attack that left Alex Camacho dead in Coatesville, Chester County authorities announced on Wednesday, July 9.

Camacho was fatally stabbed behind a home on Virginia Avenue on Saturday, June 29, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Dorreon Miller, 20; Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet, 19; Marcus Culclasure, 21; Joseph Lancella, 19; and Shirron Jones-Allen, 17, are all facing Murder of the First Degree and related offenses, according to prosecutors. Jones-Allen is being charged as an adult.

Camacho was found with a large laceration down his backside, police said. He was rushed by Washington Hose EMS to Paoli Hospital but died later that night from the stab wound, the DA's Office confirmed.

Surveillance Caught Attack Unfolding

Investigators say Camacho and another person were followed from the corner of Harmony and Modena Alley to the home on Virginia Avenue. Surveillance and ring camera footage showed the group stalking behind them, according to the criminal complaint.

Once in the backyard, Lancella allegedly pulled a large knife from his waistband, then Camacho was held, beaten, and stabbed, prosecutors said. All five then fled the scene on foot, the DA’s Office noted.

Four Arrested, One On The Run

Four suspects have been arrested and held without bail, according to officials. But Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet remains at large, and authorities are urging the public to help track him down.

“Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet should do the right thing and turn himself in,” said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, noting the fugitive has ties to other states. “We will work with law enforcement in the region to bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Coatesville Police at 610-384-2300 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

Coatesville Police Chief John Laufer III commended the teamwork behind the arrests: “With great police work by our detectives and support from our partners at the Chester County Detectives, we were able to solve this brutal murder.”

The investigation is being led by Coatesville Police, with support from the Chester County Detectives, Maryland State Police, and other departments. Assistant District Attorney Peter Johnsen is prosecuting the case.

