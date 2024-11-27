Officers took Tiffany Casapulla, 31, of New Castle, DE, into custody after responding to a domestic incident on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at approximately 5:18 p.m. on the 1100 block of Sterling Avenue in Linwood, PA, Lower Chichester police said. During their response, officers discovered Casapulla had outstanding arrest warrants from New Jersey.

On Monday, Nov. 18, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Lower Chichester’s warrant division served an additional arrest warrant at 1141 Sterling Avenue after being advised of her fugitive status. Wilmington Police in Delaware confirmed the warrant and agreed to extradite Casapulla for an incident in their jurisdiction, authorities said.

Once the domestic situation was secured, Casapulla was charged as a fugitive from justice under Title 42 Section 9134 and taken into custody to await transfer by the Burlington County Sheriff's Office. Records show she was charged in October 2023 in Evesham with receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice.

Christopher Casapulla, 30, her lover (according to the police), was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution by harboring or concealing. He admitted to harboring Tiffany Casapulla despite knowing she had active warrants, police said.

Christopher was charged with a misdemeanor for harboring a fugitive, and Tiffany was charged with a misdemeanor for false imprisonment and two summary offenses for disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show.

Christopher has a criminal record in Pennsylvania for retail theft, court records show.

The pair previously faced charges in civil court in Delaware, and Tiffany and her now-deceased partner, Kevin Vast, were previously criminally charged for car thefts at a Wawa in New Castle, DE, according to DSP.

She was wanted for receiving stolen property in Evesham Township on Oct. 15, 2023, New Jersey court records show.

Tiffany has been released on $2,500 in bail, according to Pennsylvania court records. Her preliminary hearing is set before Judge David R. Griffin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. Christopher's hearing is set before the same judge on Dec. 5.

New court dockets or updates from the courts were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chichester and receive free news updates.