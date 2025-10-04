Theresa Rose Iaconelli, 35, of Linwood, is facing multiple charges following the incident near Market Street and Ridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 27, at about 9:58 a.m., according to the Lower Chichester Township Police Department.

Witnesses reported that Iaconelli pulled her 3-year-old son from the arms of the child’s father, ran into the roadway as vehicles passed, and struck him several times, police said. Another witness alleged the boy was dragged into the street by his hair while Iaconelli shouted racial slurs at the victim, according to the release.

Iaconelli allegedly fled the area with two children in a vehicle before an arrest warrant was issued. She surrendered to police on Monday, Sept. 29, around 9:36 a.m. and was processed without incident, authorities said.

She was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Her preliminary arraignment was held, and she was released on $100,000 unsecured bail with conditions to stay away from the children.

Iaconelli’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, at District Court 32-1-36 in Linwood, according to court records.

