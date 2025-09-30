Quadir Blackwell, 21, was arrested after the confrontation on the 3300 block of Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester around 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, according to a release.

Detective Dominic Venuti and Sergeant Christopher Jones arrived to find Blackwell in a heated argument with a juvenile victim, police said. He allegedly drew a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the teen.

When confronted, Blackwell claimed to have a permit and initially complied, but police said he again pulled out the handgun—this time pointing it toward officers. He was ordered to the ground and taken into custody.

A search of the area uncovered a red "Lackawana College Football" bag containing a black AK-47-style pistol with a loaded magazine, another loaded handgun magazine, and a bottle of Promethazine, according to the release.

Blackwell was charged with possessing a weapon on school property, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chichester and receive free news updates.