Howard faces felony aggravated assault against officers, misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, institutional vandalism, and public drunkenness, according to Lower Chichester Township police.

Officers encountered Howard around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, on E. Ridge Road near Yates Avenue during an unrelated traffic stop, police said. Howard, appearing intoxicated, was seen crying, yelling, and lying in the roadway, authorities detailed.

When an officer attempted to assist him, Howard refused to cooperate, resulting in a physical struggle and his detention, police reported. During the confrontation, Howard allegedly assaulted officers.

At the police station, Howard ignored instructions and used clothing soaked in unflushed toilet water to smear the holding cell, rendering it unusable and leading to an institutional vandalism charge, police stated.

A warrant for Howard's arrest was issued by District Court 32-1-36. Howard is described as 5-foot-7, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts should contact Lower Chichester Township Police Department.

