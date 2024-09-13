Philip Walker, 52, of Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, and David Walker, 49, of Delran, New Jersey, are both charged in a criminal complaint for alleged violent conduct, including assault and robbery, committed during the breach of the U.S. Capitol, the DOJ said.

Video footage shows Philip Walker carrying what appeared to be Victim 1's photographic equipment after the initial assault. When the reporter tried to retrieve the camera, David Walker pushed them, and the brothers fled down the stairs with the camera, federal officials said.

Philip Walker admitted to leaving the Capitol with the camera, and throwing it in a body of water while heading back to his home in Pennsylvania, an FBI agent's affidavit says. Walker also said he thought the reporter was a member of "Antifa," an anti-fascist activist, the affidavit says.

The U.S. Capitol is secured 24 hours a day by U.S. Capitol Police. Restrictions around the U.S. Capitol include permanent and temporary security barriers and posts manned by U.S. Capitol Police, federal authorities said.

