Daryl Beckett Wanted, Ronald Collins Arrested In I-95 Murder

A Chester man remains at large while another is in custody following a deadly highway shooting in Delaware County that killed one man and injured another, Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

Daryl Eugene Beckett

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Chris Gordy was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-95 northbound at mile marker 1.6 in Upper Chichester Township around 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2023, troopers said. A passenger in the vehicle was also found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ronald Collins, 36, of Chester, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, police said. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Daryl Eugene Beckett, also of Chester, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Beckett’s whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 911, the PA State Police at 484-840-1000, or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the information released is accurate as of Dec. 23 but subject to updates as new details emerge.

