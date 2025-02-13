The investigation began on Dec. 17, 2024, when police received a report of inappropriate contact involving a juvenile victim. Detectives identified 31-year-old Christopher Conley as the suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 11, 2025, police said.

Conley is wanted on the following charges, according to his docket:

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With a Child

Felony Rape of a Child

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault – Person Less Than 13 Years of Age

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor – Sexual Offenses

He was out on $5,000 bail for driving under the influence and related offenses in 2023 when this investigation began according to court records.

Conley is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Upper Chichester Township police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chichester and receive free news updates.