Mostly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Body Found Near Parked Car On I-95 In Delaware County: State Police

A 66-year-old man was found dead beside a parked vehicle along I-95 Southbound in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 28.

A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The discovery was made at approximately 9:42 p.m. near mile marker 1.2, according to a release from Troop K — Media. Troopers arrived to find the man, who was from Brookhaven, PA, deceased next to the vehicle.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity observed at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, troopers noted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper William Corvese at the Pennsylvania State Police Media station at 484-840-1000.

to follow Daily Voice Chichester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE