Body Found Near Parked Car On I-95 In Delaware County: State Police

The discovery was made at approximately 9:42 p.m. near mile marker 1.2, according to a release from Troop K — Media. Troopers arrived to find the man, who was from Brookhaven, PA, deceased next to the vehicle.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity observed at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, troopers noted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper William Corvese at the Pennsylvania State Police Media station at 484-840-1000.

