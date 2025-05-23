Biker In Pagan’s Vest Flees Cops, Blows Red Light At 80 MPH: Lower Chichester Police

Vincent Royce Troffo, 34, is accused of fleeing a traffic stop on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle after being spotted improperly wearing his helmet near the 1500 block of Chichester Avenue on Sunday, April 27 around 6:57 p.m., police say.

An officer in the township’s traffic unit reportedly saw Troffo riding south on Market Street with a full-face helmet placed on top of his head, exposing his eyes and violating the state's protective eyewear law. The officer was able to clearly see the rider’s face, according to the release.

As the officer pulled behind the biker, he allegedly watched Troffo properly secure his helmet. But when the light turned green at Market Street and Chichester Avenue, the biker—dressed in camouflage pants, a long-sleeve shirt, and a vest with “PAGAN’s” emblazoned across the back—took off, the department said.

Despite Troffo’s attempt to flee, the officer was able to keep up, noting that the rider appeared unskilled and was operating a slower motorcycle. The officer also managed to record the license plate number before disengaging the chase due to safety concerns.

Troffo allegedly ran a red light at Huddell Avenue at high speed and began passing vehicles in the opposing lane while crossing I-95. The officer terminated the pursuit shortly after, citing the risk to public safety.

An investigation using the license plate and the officer’s identification of the rider’s face led to charges against Troffo, police said.

He is now wanted for the following charges:

Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer.

Summary Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Careless Driving.

Summary No Eye Protection.

Summary Disregard Traffic Lane.

Summary Duties at Traffic Control Signals.

Summary Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.

Troffo is described as a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and considered, police noted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lower Chichester Township Police.

