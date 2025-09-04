The progressive top prize-winning Golden Vault ticket, valued at $293,466, was sold at Fresh N’ Easy, located at 3225 Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Golden Vault is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $175,000. Unlike Scratch-Off tickets, Fast Play tickets print on-demand from a Lottery terminal or self-service vending machine and do not require scratching or waiting for a drawing.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. The holder of the winning ticket should immediately sign the back and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

