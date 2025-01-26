Wesley Simon, 25, of Whiteford, Maryland, was stopped by state troopers in a 2009 Toyota Yaris on US Route 1, south of State Route 841, in London Grove Township around 4:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, police said.

Simon was observed speeding and swerving within his lane, prompting the traffic stop, according to a release from the Avondale barracks. Upon exiting the vehicle for field sobriety tests, Simon attempted to conceal a methamphetamine pipe in his waistband, troopers said.

A search of Simon’s person revealed a cut straw containing white powder and tin foil with a black tar substance, police detailed. Simon displayed signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found two adult passengers and three children between the ages of 1 and 2 years old. The vehicle was towed to the state police barracks for further investigation, and a search warrant was obtained.

Simon faces three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, as well as charges for DUI, drug possession, and summary traffic offenses. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ann Feldman, who set his bail at \$25,000 cash.

Simon remains in Chester County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11.

