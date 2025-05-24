Teen Killed, Four Others Shot, Toddler Barely Escaped At Chester House Party: Police

The shooting unfolded just steps from the Chester Police Department on the 200 block of East 10th Street around 10:47 p.m. on Friday, May 23, authorities said.

Officers responding to the sound of gunshots discovered a 16-year-old boy lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the front steps of 205 E. 10th Street, according to Chester police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the home, officers found three more shooting victims, ages 16, 25, and 26, all suffering from injuries consistent with gunfire. A fifth victim, age 21, was discovered outside the house with a graze wound to the upper back, police said. That individual reported seeing a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows in the area but could not provide further information.

A black handgun was found inside the home near the bottom of the steps, and another firearm was recovered from the basement, officers said. Investigators located a large number of shell casings in the street and rear yard of the residence, indicating an exchange of gunfire had taken place.

Two nearby apartments at 1000 Madison Street and a neighboring home on East 10th Street were also hit by stray bullets. A 3-year-old child inside one of the homes escaped injury, police said.

The surviving victims were taken to Christiana Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Chester Police believe the violence erupted during a large gathering or party at the home.

“This heartbreaking violence is a painful reminder that we must come together as a community to protect our neighborhoods and our youth,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement. “The City of Chester will not stand idle while senseless acts of gun violence rob families of their loved ones.”

No arrests have been made as of Saturday, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

📞 Tips can be directed to:

Detective Patrick Flynn Jr. at 610-447-8424 or 484-745-9970, or email plynn314@chesterpolice.org

CID Investigator Sean Gallagher at GallagherS@co.delaware.pa.us

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.