Suspect Shot After Firing At Chester Police Officers: Delaware County DA

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West 21st Street around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to Stollsteimer.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit of the District Attorney’s Office responded and are conducting an independent investigation under office policy.

“Officers involved were fired upon and justifiably returned fire in their own defense,” Stollsteimer explained.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, but the suspect who fired at them was hit and is being treated at a local hospital. Stollsteimer said the suspect will face charges “in due course."

