Patco Chester Masturbator Tried To Silence Teenage Witnesses

On Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, Charles May was arrested for masturbating on the train in front of two teenage girls who were coming home from a concert in Camden, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Delaware River Port Authority Police Chief Edward Cobbs, Jr. said.

The case was initially scheduled to go to trial in July 2024. A month before, one of the victims started receiving strange, sexual, and intimidating Instagram messages from a burner account, authorities said.

One message instructed her to “toss the case by mid-July, authorities said.

Detectives investigated the messages and found the burner Instagram account was created using two email addresses that belonged to May, authorities said.

May was convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child via sexual contact, two counts of criminal sexual contact and witness tampering, authorities said. He faces up to 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced in July, authorities said.

