The Delaware County fire broke out Monday morning, June 9, at a Marcus Hook home on Market Street. First responders arrived around 10:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the residence.

One person, later identified by friends as Obi, was pulled from a second-story window but did not survive his injuries, fire officials said. The family’s dog, Blue, also died in the fire. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was declared under control over 30 minutes later – but the grief lingers.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign launched by friend Adam Gattuso is helping rally support for Serena Johnson, the woman left behind in the tragedy.

“Serena is known for her vibrant personality, incredible sense of humor, and her care for others,” the campaign reads.

Johnson, who greets hundreds of people each day at the gate of her workplace, is being remembered for her relentless positivity and kindness.

“She’s lifted up so many of us with her kind words and well wishes, her relentlessly positive attitude, and a smile,” Gattuso said. “It’s our turn to help lift her and her family up during this tragic period.”

The fundraiser had collected over $11,000 as of Friday, June 20. Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the local and state fire marshals.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.