Jeremiah Cottman was last seen by family members during his birthday celebration at Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 28, investigators said.

His mother has refused to present him to Children and Youth Services so that officials can verify his well-being, police explained. CYS is now seeking a court order, and Chester police are assisting in efforts to locate him.

Jeremiah is also known as Jarimah Cottman and Jeremiah Jamar Ferguson, according to police.

He is described as a Black male, about 3 feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair. His weight and clothing at the time of his disappearance remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester Police Captain El’Lan R. Morgan at [email protected]

or 610-447-8433. If you have immediate information about his whereabouts, call 911. The case reference number is 25-027776.

