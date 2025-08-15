The chase began in Wilmington on Thursday, Aug. 14, when officers tried to stop a black Honda Accord, according to PSP Media.

As the suspects fled north, the vehicle rammed a Wilmington Police cruiser in Delaware before crossing into Pennsylvania, troopers said. On I-95 Northbound, the Accord struck two civilian vehicles, disabling itself after the second crash near mile marker 4.4 — just north of the Commodore Barry Bridge — around 3:25 p.m.

Wilmington officers took both occupants — identified as Jamar Tywan Warren and Aviaire Evans — into custody until Pennsylvania State Police arrived.

Both were transferred to PSP custody for fugitive from justice charges. Warren, the driver, also faces drug and crash-related charges in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

