Fire Displaces ICU Patients, Newborns At Crozer-Chester Medical Center (Developing)

Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 8:40 p.m. when smoke was detected in the loading dock along Upland Avenue. By 9:10 p.m., the fire was confirmed to have spread to a room that controlled the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), fire officials said over radio traffic. All 24 ICU patients were evacuated, with ambulances across the county mobilized to assist. Medical teams stood ready to transfer patients to other facilities, including by air transport if necessary.

Meanwhile, labor and delivery staff safely moved newborns and their parents out of the affected areas. Firefighters worked alongside hospital personnel to mitigate hazards, using dry chemicals to suppress the flames while ensuring that power was cut and hazardous air was vented out of the emergency department.

Flooding complicated firefighting efforts, with a maintenance worker monitored by a rapid intervention team as he navigated a water-logged area. The Milmont Fire Company set up a large fan to help ventilate the building.

At 10 p.m., it was reported that the fourth floor of the hospital had also been evacuated as a precaution. Smoke was seen billowing from the building and scores of emergency personnel on the scene, according to witnesses. Officials have not disclosed the cause of the fire, nor have they confirmed whether anyone was seriously injured.

Crozer Health has not yet responded to Daily Voice’s request for comment.

Check back here for updates on this developing story

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.