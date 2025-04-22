Crozer Health Closure Sparks Emergency Declaration In Chester: 'Where Will Our Patients Go?'

Crozer Health’s hospitals and facilities, including Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, are set to close within 30 days, the company announced on Monday, April 21. Emergency departments at both hospitals will stop accepting patients starting Wednesday, April 23, Prospect Medical officials confirmed.

That closure prompted Chester Mayor Stefan Roots to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, April 22, allowing the city to bypass procurement red tape and activate emergency protocols to protect residents​.

“We are taking every possible step to address the negative impact this closure will have on the City of Chester and its residents,” Mayor Roots said in a statement​.

Thousands At Risk

At stake are 3,000 jobs and the well-being of thousands of patients who depend on the Crozer Health network. Caregivers say the shutdown will leave a healthcare void that could jeopardize lives in an already underserved region.

“These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet,” said Peggy Malone, RN, a longtime Crozer Behavioral Health nurse and president of the Crozer Chester Nurses Association. “We’re talking about the lives of thousands of patients, who will be stranded without accessible healthcare in a matter of weeks.”

Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity-backed firm that bought Crozer in 2016, has been accused by union leaders of siphoning resources and abruptly shuttering services like tabs on a browser. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January and is now requesting federal court approval to shut Crozer’s doors for good.

Emergency Rally Held Tuesday

Unionized caregivers held a press conference on Tuesday outside Crozer-Chester Medical Center, demanding stakeholders enact a plan to keep the health system running. The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), representing over 11,000 healthcare professionals statewide, organized the demonstration.

The coalition says there is a solution on the table—and time is of the essence.

“It’s a moral, health, and economic imperative,” organizers said in a release. “Prospect is looking to cut and run after ruthlessly draining our community’s health system.”

City Response And Resources

In his emergency declaration, Mayor Roots warned of increased transport times for 9-1-1 patients and stressed the importance of securing new EMS providers. The City is actively reviewing proposals to ensure uninterrupted emergency medical service coverage​.

While Delaware County’s 9-1-1 system remains functional, Crozer ambulances will stop responding once the hospital shuts its ER doors.

Residents with medical concerns or needing help navigating care transitions are encouraged to contact:

Prospect’s call center at (888) 801-2338 or email CrozerPAInquiries@omniagnt.com

Delaware County Wellness Line at (484) 276-2100

Online info at DelcoPA.gov/Prospect

