Crash Involving Philadelphia Firetruck Kills Woman, Police Say

The PFD Ladder truck was heading west on Lehigh Avenue when a passenger vehicle traveling north on West Sedgley Avenue pulled out in front of them at the intersection in the District 22 at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, PPD detailed in the release.

The force of the crash pushed the passenger vehicle into an unoccupied parked car, according to the release.

Both the 29-year-old man driving the passenger vehicle and the 23-year-old woman who was his passenger were taken to Temple Hospital. The driver remains in critical condition and the woman was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

